America's Waters

A view of the Myakka River, the state park is one of Florida's largest and most diverse natural areas. It is one of Florida's oldest parks and was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934. In the winter, ducks and shorebirds feed in the shallows as bald eagles and ospreys fish from above. Canopies line the river, wetlands, prairies, hammocks and pinelands. The state park, which is not a part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) South Florida Ecosystem Program, provides vital habitat. USACE and its partners work to improve the quantity, quality, timing and distribution of water throughout South Florida. Programs such as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) are the framework for restoring, protecting, and preserving the greater Everglades ecosystem, which has a larger impact on the overall South Florida ecosystem by managing water and restoring natural flows. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)