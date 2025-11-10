Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Waters [Image 4 of 10]

    America's Waters

    MYAKKA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    A Great egret preens its feathers at Myakka State Park. Egrets are wading birds that thrive in freshwater and saltwater habitats. In the 19th Century, the Great Egret was hunted for its plumes and used to decorate women's hats. As a result of education, conservation, and restoration measures, the population of wading birds such as the Great Egret has grown. Programs such as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) are a framework for restoring, protecting, and preserving the greater Everglades ecosystem. Through the Restoration Coordination and Verification (RECOVER) program, agencies can establish a process for incorporating new science to track the progress of impacted ecosystems and manage water resources.  (Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 9382357
    VIRIN: 250717-A-AZ289-1396
    Resolution: 7415x4943
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: MYAKKA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Wetlands
    CERP
    Myakka River
    waters

