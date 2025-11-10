America's Waters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Great egret preens its feathers at Myakka State Park. Egrets are wading birds that thrive in freshwater and saltwater habitats. In the 19th Century, the Great Egret was hunted for its plumes and used to decorate women's hats. As a result of education, conservation, and restoration measures, the population of wading birds such as the Great Egret has grown. Programs such as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) are a framework for restoring, protecting, and preserving the greater Everglades ecosystem. Through the Restoration Coordination and Verification (RECOVER) program, agencies can establish a process for incorporating new science to track the progress of impacted ecosystems and manage water resources. (Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)