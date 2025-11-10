Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America'S Waters [Image 9 of 10]

    MYAKKA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Myakka River State Park is one of Florida's largest and most diverse natural areas. The park is over 37,000 acres and is part of a larger area of conservation referred to as the “Myakka Island,” totaling more than 80,000 acres of conservation lands within Sarasota and Manatee counties. It is one of Florida's oldest parks and was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934. The state park, which is not a part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) South Florida Ecosystem Program, provides vital habitat. USACE and its partners work to improve the quantity, quality, timing and distribution of water throughout South Florida. Programs such as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) is the framework for restoring, protecting and preserving the greater Everglades ecosystem has a larger impact on the overall South Florida ecosystem by managing water and restoring natural flows. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

