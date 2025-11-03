145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event

Family reconnection kits for the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program lay on the table for Airmen to collect during the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program resource fair at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025. The family reconnection kits provide publications that assist service members and their families to reconnect post deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)
