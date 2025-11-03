Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Family reconnection kits for the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program lay on the table for Airmen to collect during the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program resource fair at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025. The family reconnection kits provide publications that assist service members and their families to reconnect post deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9382199
    VIRIN: 251107-Z-IA063-1066
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.97 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    145 AW
    NGB
    Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

