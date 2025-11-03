145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Watson, left, 145th Airlift Wing all-domain command and control operations specialist, shakes hands with Kevin Spalding, right, the area chair for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve during the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program resource fair at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025. Community partners participated in this resource fair to provide Airmen and their families of support services available to them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)