    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 3 of 5]

    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Watson, left, 145th Airlift Wing all-domain command and control operations specialist, shakes hands with Kevin Spalding, right, the area chair for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve during the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program resource fair at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025. Community partners participated in this resource fair to provide Airmen and their families of support services available to them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9382197
    VIRIN: 251107-Z-IA063-1033
    Resolution: 4900x3260
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    145 AW
    Resource Fair
    NGB

