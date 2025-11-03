145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Chambers, left, Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program coordinator, 145th Force Support Squadron, left, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Tania Shaw, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of self-inspections, 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, during the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program resource fair at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025. This table provided airmen and their families with the resources offered by the Yellow Ribbon Program for education, employment, healthcare, financial and legal benefits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)