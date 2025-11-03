Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 1 of 5]

    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Chambers, left, Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program coordinator, 145th Force Support Squadron, left, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Tania Shaw, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of self-inspections, 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, during the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program resource fair at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025. This table provided airmen and their families with the resources offered by the Yellow Ribbon Program for education, employment, healthcare, financial and legal benefits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9382195
    VIRIN: 251107-Z-IA063-1016
    Resolution: 5852x3894
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    145 AW
    NGB
    Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

