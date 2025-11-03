Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 4 of 5]

    145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard interact with resource representatives during the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program resource fair at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025. The 145th Airlift Wing hosted this resource fair to connect its Airmen and their families with available services offered by local and national organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9382198
    VIRIN: 251107-Z-IA063-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    145 AW
    Resource Fair
    NGB

