U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, fly over southwestern Europe, Nov. 8, 2025, as part of Bomber Task Force 26-1. Bomber Task Force Europe signals our ability to project combat-credible airpower forward, while operating alongside multilateral Allies, throughout Europe and the world. (Courtesy photo)
|05.08.2025
|11.08.2025 17:02
|9381950
|250508-F-F3250-1001
|5472x3648
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|5
|1
U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
