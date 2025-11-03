Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.08.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, fly over southwestern Europe, Nov. 8, 2025, as part of Bomber Task Force 26-1. Bomber Task Force Europe signals our ability to project combat-credible airpower forward, while operating alongside multilateral Allies, throughout Europe and the world. (Courtesy photo)

    USEUCOM
    EUCOM
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Air Force Global Strike Command AFSTRAT-Air
    Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
    BTF 26-1

