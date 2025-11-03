Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    11.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, prepares to land at Morón Air Base, Spain, Nov. 8, 2025, as part of Bomber Task Force 26-1. BTF Europe is a collective effort, with significant support and participation from various Allied nations, including host nation support, ensuring training is successful and effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9381952
    VIRIN: 251108-F-PG806-1021
    Resolution: 4386x2918
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    EUCOM
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Air Force Global Strike Command AFSTRAT-Air
    Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1
    BTF 26-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download