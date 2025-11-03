U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flies alongside a Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon, Nov. 8, 2025, as part of Bomber Task Force 26-1. Integrated U.S. operations with NATO Allies and partners are critical to deterring military aggression, projecting decisive combat power across the globe, and reinforcing deterrence and defense, both today and in the future. (Courtesy photo)