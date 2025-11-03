U.S. Air Force B-52s arrive in Spain for Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, taxis to its parking spot after landing at Morón Air Base, Spain, Nov. 8, 2025, as part of Bomber Task Force 26-1. Bomber Task Force 26-1 Europe highlights the U.S.’s ability to operate in contested operational environments with refined tactics ensuring precision and survivability of our Airmen and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)