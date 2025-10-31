Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Unryu (SS-502), with Submarine Division 5, Fleet Submarine Force (Funakoshi), arrives for a supply operation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. The JMSDF JS Unryu (SS-502) submarine visited MCAS Iwakuni’s harbor to practice resupply operations and demonstrate logistical capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)