    Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 20 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Submarine Division 5, Fleet Submarine Force (Funakoshi), moor the JS Unryu (SS-502) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. The JMSDF JS Unryu (SS-502) submarine visited MCAS Iwakuni’s harbor to practice resupply operations and demonstrate logistical capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 9377722
    VIRIN: 251027-M-MN099-1121
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

