Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Submarine Division 5, Fleet Submarine Force (Funakoshi), secure torpedo shaped test equipment to a crane during a supply operation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. The JMSDF JS Unryu (SS-502) submarine visited MCAS Iwakuni’s harbor to practice resupply operations and demonstrate logistical capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9377716
|VIRIN:
|251027-M-MN099-1146
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
