Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, attach a gangway to a crane at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni’s harbor makes it unique among Marine Corps installations, offering multiple ports-of-entry to the joint force and the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)