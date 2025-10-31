Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, attach a gangway to a crane at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni’s harbor makes it unique among Marine Corps installations, offering multiple ports-of-entry to the joint force and the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9377710
|VIRIN:
|251027-M-MN099-1054
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.