Submarine resupply: JMSDF JS Unryu visits MCAS Iwakuni

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Unryu (SS-502), with Submarine Division 5, Fleet Submarine Force (Funakoshi), arrives for a supply operation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni’s harbor makes it unique among Marine Corps installations, offering multiple ports-of-entry to the joint force and the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)