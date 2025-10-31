209th TLD Supports Avenger Triad 25

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers and NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Spain soldiers gather for a brief during Avenger Triad 25 in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 27, 2025. Combined with NATO’s Steadfast Duel exercise, Avenger Triad 25 is a computer-simulated exercise that practices and refines NATO defense plans and integrated command systems. (U.S. Army photo by courtesy asset)
|10.27.2025
|11.03.2025 03:59
|9376816
|252027-A-AB123-1007
|2500x1667
|3.34 MB
|VALENCIA, ES
|22
|0
209th TLD Serves as Critical Link During Avenger Triad 25, Forging Stronger NATO Interoperability
