    209th TLD Supports Avenger Triad 25 [Image 4 of 7]

    209th TLD Supports Avenger Triad 25

    VALENCIA, SPAIN

    10.27.2025

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Ramesh Birla, left, and Staff Sgt. Stuart Hughes discuss notes during Avenger Triad 25 in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 27, 2025. Combined with NATO’s Steadfast Duel exercise, Avenger Triad 25 is a computer-simulated exercise that practices and refines NATO defense plans and integrated command systems. (U.S. Army photo by courtesy asset)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 04:00
    Location: VALENCIA, ES
    209th TLD Serves as Critical Link During Avenger Triad 25, Forging Stronger NATO Interoperability

    StrongerTogether
    AvengerTriad

