209th TLD Supports Avenger Triad 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers with the 209th TLD operate command and control information system during Avenger Triad 25 in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 27, 2025. Combined with NATO’s Steadfast Duel exercise, Avenger Triad 25 is a computer-simulated exercise that practices and refines NATO defense plans and integrated command systems. (U.S. Army photo by courtesy asset)