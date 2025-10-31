U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Kendal Karstend, left, and Sgt. Abigail Belisle operate command and control information system during Avenger Triad 25 in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 27, 2025. Combined with NATO’s Steadfast Duel exercise, Avenger Triad 25 is a computer-simulated exercise that practices and refines NATO defense plans and integrated command systems. (U.S. Army photo by courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 04:00
|Photo ID:
|9376811
|VIRIN:
|252027-A-AB123-1002
|Resolution:
|2500x2000
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|VALENCIA, ES
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 209th TLD Supports Avenger Triad 25 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
209th TLD Serves as Critical Link During Avenger Triad 25, Forging Stronger NATO Interoperability
No keywords found.