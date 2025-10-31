209th TLD Supports Avenger Triad 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Kendal Karstend, left, and Sgt. Abigail Belisle operate command and control information system during Avenger Triad 25 in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 27, 2025. Combined with NATO’s Steadfast Duel exercise, Avenger Triad 25 is a computer-simulated exercise that practices and refines NATO defense plans and integrated command systems. (U.S. Army photo by courtesy asset)