209th TLD Support Avenger Triad 25

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers work with soldiers from NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Spain during Avenger Triad 25 in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 27, 2025. Combined with NATO’s Steadfast Duel exercise, Avenger Triad 25 is a computer-simulated exercise that practices and refines NATO defense plans and integrated command systems. (U.S. Army photo by courtesy asset)