475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel pose for a group photo after completing the Utility Terrain Vehicle and Low-Speed Vehicle safety course at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2025. The training, led by the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron safety team, enhanced vehicle safety awareness and reinforced operational readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)