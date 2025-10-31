475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Kendrick, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weapons safety manager, demonstrates how to inspect oil and coolant levels during a Utility Terrain Vehicle and Low-Speed Vehicle safety course at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2025. The training builds confidence and reinforces preventive maintenance skills essential for safe vehicle operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)