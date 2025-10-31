475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Kendrick, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weapons safety manager, instructs Airmen on identifying and checking oil and coolant levels during a Utility Terrain Vehicle and Low-Speed Vehicle safety course at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2025. The training equips personnel with the skills and knowledge needed to operate vehicles safely and efficiently, strengthening overall safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)