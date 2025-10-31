Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba [Image 1 of 6]

    475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba

    KENYA

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dorian Lewis, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron occupational safety manager and operations superintendent, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Kendrick, 475th EABS weapons safety manager, speak to Airmen about the importance of safely operating Utility Terrain Vehicles and Low-Speed Vehicles during a safety training session at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2025. The training equips personnel with the skills and knowledge needed to operate vehicles safely and efficiently, strengthening overall safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    475th EABS
    Camp Simba Manda Bay
    U.S. Air Force

