475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dorian Lewis, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron occupational safety manager and operations superintendent, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Kendrick, 475th EABS weapons safety manager, speak to Airmen about the importance of safely operating Utility Terrain Vehicles and Low-Speed Vehicles during a safety training session at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2025. The training equips personnel with the skills and knowledge needed to operate vehicles safely and efficiently, strengthening overall safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)