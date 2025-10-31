475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Kendrick, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weapons safety manager, demonstrates how to identify low oil levels during a Utility Terrain Vehicle and Low-Speed Vehicle safety course at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2025. The hands-on training equipsAirmen with practical maintenance knowledge that enhance operational safety and extend vehicle longevity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)