U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Kendrick, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weapons safety manager, demonstrates how to identify low oil levels during a Utility Terrain Vehicle and Low-Speed Vehicle safety course at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 15, 2025. The hands-on training equipsAirmen with practical maintenance knowledge that enhance operational safety and extend vehicle longevity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2025 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9376158
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-CG010-1043
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|KE
This work, 475th EABS conducts UTV and LSV safety training at Camp Simba [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.