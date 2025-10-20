Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa [Image 5 of 5]

    Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

    CUBA

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    Cots are secured and organized in a hardened shelter in
    preparation for a Hurricane Melissa at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct.
    24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to
    progress, safety remains a top priority for
    Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is
    executing logistical preparations and
    coordinating support in anticipation of its
    potential impacts. 
    (U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor
    Hunter)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 09:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane preparedness
    Joint Task Force Southern Guard
    JTF-SG
    hurricane Melissa

