Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

Cots are secured and organized in a hardened shelter in

preparation for a Hurricane Melissa at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct.

24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to

progress, safety remains a top priority for

Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is

executing logistical preparations and

coordinating support in anticipation of its

potential impacts.

(U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor

Hunter)