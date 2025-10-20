Cots are secured and organized in a hardened shelter in
preparation for a Hurricane Melissa at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct.
24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to
progress, safety remains a top priority for
Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is
executing logistical preparations and
coordinating support in anticipation of its
potential impacts.
(U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor
Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9371097
|VIRIN:
|251024-F-TE159-1009
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.