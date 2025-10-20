Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, assembles cots in a hardened shelter in

preparation for a Hurricane Melissa on at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to progress, safety remains a top priority for Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is executing logistical preparations and coordinating support in anticipation of its

potential impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo By

Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)