Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

A U.S. Army Soldier with assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, assembles cots in a hardened shelter in
preparation for a Hurricane Melissa on at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to progress, safety remains a top priority for Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is executing logistical preparations and coordinating support in anticipation of its
potential impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo By
Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9371095
|VIRIN:
|251024-F-TE159-1007
|Resolution:
|5063x3370
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
