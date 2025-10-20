Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force

Southern Guard, organize pallets of water in a hardened shelter in preparation for a hurricane Melissa at Naval Station Guantanamo

Bay, Cuba, Oct.24,2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to progress, safety remains a top priority for Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is executing logistical preparations and coordinating support in anticipation of its potential impacts.

(U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)