U.S. soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force
Southern Guard, organize pallets of water in a hardened shelter in preparation for a hurricane Melissa at Naval Station Guantanamo
Bay, Cuba, Oct.24,2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to progress, safety remains a top priority for Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is executing logistical preparations and coordinating support in anticipation of its potential impacts.
(U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9371090
|VIRIN:
|251024-F-TE159-1002
|Resolution:
|4126x2747
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.