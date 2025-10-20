Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. soldier assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, aligns cots in the hardened shelter in preparation for hurricane Melissa on at Naval Station

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa continues to progress, safety remains a top priority for Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is executing logistical preparations and coordinating support in anticipation of its potential impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor

Hunter)