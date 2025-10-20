Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

    Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

    CUBA

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. soldier assigned to Joint Task Force
    Southern Guard, sets up cots in the hardened shelter in preparation for hurricane Melissa at Naval Station Guantanamo
    Bay, Cuba, Oct. 24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa
    continues to progress, safety remains a top priority for
    Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is executing
    logistical preparations and coordinating support in
    anticipation of its potential impacts. 
    (U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 09:15
    This work, Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane preparedness
    Joint Task Force Southern Guard
    JTF-SG
    hurricane Melissa

