Joint Task Force prepare ahead of Hurricane Melissa

A U.S. soldier assigned to Joint Task Force
Southern Guard, sets up cots in the hardened shelter in preparation for hurricane Melissa at Naval Station Guantanamo
Bay, Cuba, Oct. 24, 2025. As Hurricane Melissa
continues to progress, safety remains a top priority for
Joint Task Force Southern Guard. JTF-SG is executing
logistical preparations and coordinating support in
anticipation of its potential impacts.
(U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
