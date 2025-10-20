Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Chinooks excel in delivering excess to DLA [Image 16 of 19]

    Army Chinooks excel in delivering excess to DLA

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A U.S. Army Soldier signals to a forklift operator while unloading a Chinook from the 310th General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, onboard Naval Supply Activity Mechanicsburg, Sept 26. The helicopter had transported excess property from U.S. Army 10th Aviation Division’s 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services Susquehanna.
    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9370583
    VIRIN: 250926-D-FV109-8801
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 736.43 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    TAGS

    DLA Disposition Services
    excess property
    NSA Mechanicsburg
    Chinook

