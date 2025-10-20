A U.S. Army Soldier signals to a forklift operator while unloading a Chinook from the 310th General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, onboard Naval Supply Activity Mechanicsburg, Sept 26. The helicopter had transported excess property from U.S. Army 10th Aviation Division’s 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services Susquehanna.
(DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)
|09.26.2025
|10.27.2025 15:06
|9370583
|250926-D-FV109-8801
|1800x1200
|736.43 KB
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|3
|0
This work, Army Chinooks excel in delivering excess to DLA [Image 19 of 19], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.