Army Chinooks excel in delivering excess to DLA

A U.S. Army Soldier signals to a forklift operator while unloading a Chinook from the 310th General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, onboard Naval Supply Activity Mechanicsburg, Sept 26. The helicopter had transported excess property from U.S. Army 10th Aviation Division’s 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services Susquehanna.

(DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)