Army Chinooks excel in delivering excess to DLA

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division unload their command's excess property from a Chinook from the 310th General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, onboard Naval Supply Activity Mechanicsburg, Sept 26. The 6-6 was turning in the excess property to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services at Susquehanna. The 310th used the operation to gain critical training for their Soldiers.

(DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)