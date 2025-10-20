Army Chinooks excel in delivering excess to DLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier on the flight crew of a Chinook of the 310th General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division execute a pre-flight inspecition onboard Naval Supply Activity Mechanicsburg. Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services Susquehanna personnel and Soldiers had unloaded excess property flown in on the Chinook from The U.S. Army 10th Aviation Division’s 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment out of Fort Drum, New York. The excess property was being transferred to DLA Disposition Services at Susquehanna.

(DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)