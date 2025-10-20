Army Chinooks excel in delivering excess to DLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier serving as crew chief on a Chinook of the 310th General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division prepares to land onboard Naval Supply Activity Mechanicsburg and unload excess property from The U.S. Army 10th Aviation Division’s 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment out of Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 26. The excess property was being transferred to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services at Susquehanna.

(DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)