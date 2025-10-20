Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

An F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint-Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, taxis prior to takeoff during Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Checkered Flag, one of the U.S. military's largest air-to-air exercises, is a bi-annual exercise integrating fourth- and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities for aviators and maintainers, directly supporting global power projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|10.22.2025
|10.24.2025 17:02
|9369333
|251022-F-KG386-1074
|5913x3942
|4.21 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|7
|0
