U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron taxi prior to takeoff during Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. This iteration of Checkered Flag features participation from the Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, further strengthening international and joint force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness
