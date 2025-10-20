Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness [Image 1 of 6]

    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311 (VMFA-311) prepare an F-35C Lightning II aircraft for takeoff during Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Checkered Flag, one of the U.S. military's largest air-to-air exercises, is a bi-annual exercise integrating fourth- and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities for aviators and maintainers, directly supporting global power projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    This work, Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

