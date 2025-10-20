Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron takes off during Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. This iteration of Checkered Flag is planned to involve more than 50 aircraft, including F-16C Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35A & C Lightning II, and E-7 Wedgetail airframes, to simulate real-world scenarios, enhancing their ability to deliver decisive combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)