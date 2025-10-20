Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron takes off during Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. This iteration of Checkered Flag is planned to involve more than 50 aircraft, including F-16C Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35A & C Lightning II, and E-7 Wedgetail airframes, to simulate real-world scenarios, enhancing their ability to deliver decisive combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9369330
    VIRIN: 251022-F-KG386-1470
    Resolution: 7850x4416
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness
    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness
    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness
    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness
    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness
    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Tyndall
    CheckeredFlag
    CKF
    Exercise
    Checkered Flag 26-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download