Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint-Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off during Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. This iteration of Checkered Flag features participation from the Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, further strengthening international and joint force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)