Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training

U.S. Soldiers with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, practice applying tourniquets during medical readiness training in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard’s emphasis on readiness, discipline, and continuous skill development ensures Soldiers are prepared to respond effectively in any mission environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)