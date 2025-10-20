Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Anderson Mendez, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia National Guard, leads a medical training session for fellow Soldiers in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard prioritizes readiness and professional development through consistent training, discipline, and a commitment to maintaining operational excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)