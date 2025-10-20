U.S. Army Spc. Anderson Mendez, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia National Guard, leads a medical training session for fellow Soldiers in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard prioritizes readiness and professional development through consistent training, discipline, and a commitment to maintaining operational excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 09:13
|Photo ID:
|9368028
|VIRIN:
|251019-A-MF120-1418
|Resolution:
|5029x4480
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.