    Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Otero, 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, teaches a safety orientation class to Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard’s integrated approach to training fosters joint readiness, professionalism, and interagency cooperation across all components. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    VIRIN: 251019-A-MF120-4768
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

