U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Otero, 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, teaches a safety orientation class to Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard’s integrated approach to training fosters joint readiness, professionalism, and interagency cooperation across all components. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 09:13
|Photo ID:
|9368037
|VIRIN:
|251019-A-MF120-4768
|Resolution:
|6720x3958
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.