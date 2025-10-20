Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Otero, 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, teaches a safety orientation class to Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard’s integrated approach to training fosters joint readiness, professionalism, and interagency cooperation across all components. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)