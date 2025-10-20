Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Gallagher, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia National Guard, provides medical training to fellow Soldiers in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard maintains a focus on readiness through continuous training, discipline, and adherence to standards to ensure units remain capable of deploying and fighting when called upon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)