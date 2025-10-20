Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct medical readiness training in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard’s focus on training and discipline ensures Soldiers remain proficient, adaptable, and mission-ready to support both state and federal operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 09:13
    Photo ID: 9368023
    VIRIN: 251019-A-MF120-9458
    Resolution: 4681x4480
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
