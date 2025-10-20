Georgia National Guard conducts Safety Operations Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct medical readiness training in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. The National Guard’s focus on training and discipline ensures Soldiers remain proficient, adaptable, and mission-ready to support both state and federal operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)