    U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Civil engineers from the U.S. Air Force, Portuguese Air Force, and Romanian Air Force stand side-by-side during a multinational demolition training exercise at Lajes Field, Azores. The exercise strengthened interoperability, technical skills, and teamwork across the three NATO nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 05:39
    Photo ID: 9367944
    VIRIN: 250801-O-IR506-8323
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
    This work, U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field [Image 11 of 11], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field

    NATO Forces
    Tri-lateral Exercise
    Romanian Air Force
    Demolition Exercise
    Portuguese Air Force
    Civil Engineering

