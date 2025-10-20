Civil engineers from the U.S. Air Force, Portuguese Air Force, and Romanian Air Force stand side-by-side during a multinational demolition training exercise at Lajes Field, Azores. The exercise strengthened interoperability, technical skills, and teamwork across the three NATO nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 05:39
|Photo ID:
|9367944
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-IR506-8323
|Resolution:
|1920x1277
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field [Image 11 of 11], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field
No keywords found.