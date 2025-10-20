U.S. and Romanian Air Force civil engineers load debris into a dump truck during a multinational demolition training exercise at Lajes Field. The exercise brought together engineers from three NATO nations to strengthen readiness and reduce unused infrastructure on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)
U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field
