A Romanian Air Force, U.S. Air Force, and Portuguese Air Force civil engineers stand side-by-side during a multinational demolition training exercise at Lajes Field. The exercise enhanced NATO partnerships while giving the teams rare hands-on demolition experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 05:39
|Photo ID:
|9367943
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-IR506-2955
|Resolution:
|1920x1278
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field [Image 11 of 11], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field
No keywords found.