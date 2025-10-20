A Romanian Air Force civil engineer operates a Backhoe Loader to break apart concrete during a multinational demolition training exercise at Lajes Field. The joint effort enhanced allied civil engineering skills and supported NATO’s mission readiness objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)
U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field
