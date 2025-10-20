An excavator removes debris from a demolished structure during a multinational demolition training exercise at Lajes Field. The joint effort brought together U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Air Force engineers to gain hands-on experience and improve allied interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)
08.01.2025
10.23.2025
|9367942
|250801-O-IR506-3706
|1920x1277
|1.12 MB
LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
|6
|0
U.S., Portuguese, and Romanian Engineers Conduct Joint Demolition Exercise at Lajes Field
